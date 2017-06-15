This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on November 18th 2017 to version 5.0.0210 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live November 20th.



The following additional changes, enhancements and improved functionalities will be introduced for Nasdaq Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income and Commodities in Genium INET 5.0.0210.



ITCH



-- Exceptional Market Message -- Quote Request Message



AMD



-- Quote Request Message



OMnet



-- Party Role Qualifier added to OM_EXCHANGE_INFO -- Party Role Qualifier added to Mass Quote Transactions -- Order Record Keeping for Indicative Quotes -- Cross Request added to Market Maker Messages -- Added Override of Liquidity Flag, Minimum Block Trade Size, Minimum Deferral Size in reference data for Instrument Series -- Collateral Evaluations -- OM_EXCHANGE_INFO added to answers to Give-up Queries



FIX



-- Support for Party Role Qualifier -- Order Record Keeping Party Roles applicable for Indicative Quotes -- Cross added to Quote Request



Additional information is available in the attached updated Summary Member Impact documents. A new version of the FIX technical specification is available on the Enhancement web. Updated OMnet technical specifications to be released.



Availability of the new functionalities in External test 4 can be found under tabs "All asset classes OMnet" and "All asset classes FIX" on the Enhancement web.



The next functionality drop in External test 4 will be July 17th. More details on this can be found in the link below.



The planned project timeline for Genium INET 5.0.0210



30 April Draft technical specifications OMnet available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 May External test system 4 availability (Trading only) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 May Draft technical specifications FIX available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBA Draft technical specifications ITCH available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBA Updated technical specifications OMnet available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 July Drop 2 of new functionalities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 July Release of initial Nasdaq front-ends -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBA External test system 4 Full clearing cycle -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBA Final technical specifications available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBA Drop 3 of new functionalities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TBA Go-live candidates of Nasdaq front-ends -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 External test system 3 availability October -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 External test system 1 availability Novembe r -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Upgrade of Genium INET to version 5.0.0210 Novembe r -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 First trading and clearing day for Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income Novembe and Commodities on Genium INET 5.0.0210 r --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Information on the 5.0.0210 MiFID II release is available on the Technical Information web site. The site will be continuously updated.



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-mifid-ii-5.0.0210



For technical questions, please contact:



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



For general questions on the release, please contact:



Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com



+46 8 405 7364



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635422