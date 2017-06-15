sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Private Equity Holding AG: Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG Proposals by the Board of Directors

Private Equity Holding AG / Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG Proposals by the Board of Directors . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Release
Zug, June 15, 2017

Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
Proposals by the Board of Directors

Continuing the distribution policy of the last seven years, the Board of Directors proposes to the general assembly a payment of CHF 3.00 per share out of paid-in capital. This form of distribution is generally tax-exempt for individuals domiciled in Switzerland.

Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Chairman of Private Equity Holding AG, Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner, Martin Eberhard and Bernhard Schürmann stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2017.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report 2016/2017 will be published on June 16, 2017.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN), offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud@peh.ch (mailto:lara.jud@peh.ch), phone +41 41 726 79 80 or http://www.peh.ch (http://www.peh.ch).

PEH Proposals AGM (http://hugin.info/130308/R/2113633/804064.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Private Equity Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Private Equity Holding AG
Innere Güterstrasse 4 Zug Switzerland

WKN: 906781;ISIN: CH0006089921;



