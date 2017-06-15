WEST CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the leader in asset and non-asset-based-transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List for its superior sustainability efforts within its service centers, warehouses, docks and fleet operations. The annual award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary environmental stewardship are promoting sustainability within the food and beverage industry.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Green Provider. We strive to provide superior services to our customers while also promoting sustainability practices from storage to shipping," said Randy Swart, COO of A. Duie Pyle. "As a company committed to eco-friendly operations, we are proud to help our clients reduce their carbon footprint and achieve more environmentally-friendly and sustainable supply chains."

One example of Pyle's commitment to sustainable solutions is the company's completely solar-powered 500,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania. Pyle expands this commitment outward, helping customers reduce their carbon footprint by leveraging the company's aerodynamic line-haul trailers, paperless technology, recycled-oil-use transportation service centers and docks, precisely inspected and maintained tires and engines and more. The company continues to invest in new green initiatives, such as electric hybrid trucks, to provide its customers with environmentally-conscious solutions for their transportation needs.

"The future viability of the world's food supply chain is dependent upon our ability to integrate sustainability from farm to fork," says Lara L. Sowinski, Food Logistics' editorial director. "Transportation and logistics comprise a significant part of that supply chain, and we commend those companies in our industry that embrace their role as environmental stewards, while raising the sustainability bar for their peers."

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 93 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 22 LTL and TL service centers and nine warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Through its Customized Solutions Group, Pyle provides a variety of asset- and non-asset-based services, including Custom Dedicated fleet operations, integrated Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.2 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized truckload services through its Brokerage and Truckload Solutions.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Congdon

Uproar PR

ccongdon@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102



