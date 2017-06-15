

TORONTO, June 15, 2017/Marketwired/ - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') will host its annual meeting of shareholders at 2100 Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 3C2, on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10:00 am EDT. Meeting materials consisting of the Form of Instruction, Annual Report (including financial statements), Notice of Meeting/Circular and NI card were mailed on May 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2017 and copies of the meeting materials are available on the Company's website at http://www.dalradian.com/investor- centre/Shareholder-Meetings and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5600 investor@dalradian.com



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat/Harrison Clarke +44 (0)20 7383 5100



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison +44 (0)20 7523 8000



