Research and Markets - Global Orthodontic Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Abano Healthcare Group, Coast Dental Integrated Dental Holdings & Q & M Dental Group

The global orthodontic services market to grow at a CAGR of 12.51% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is usage of advanced robotic technology via dental imaging. The technological advances are an advantage to the dental services. The conventional technologies are replaced by the advanced robotic technology for the dental imaging.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in dental laboratories outsourcing orthodontic products in emerging countries. Owing to steady and strategic economic growth, the countries such as Brazil, India, and China are recognized as emerging countries in the market. These countries are the leading providers of outsourced dental laboratories in the global orthodontic services market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is turnaround time and complications of orthodontic devices. Orthodontic devices are expensive and lead to various complications. The designing and development of customized invisible orthodontic braces such as lingual braces can lead to a longer waiting duration. People may need to wait for about three months for associated treatments, which include intraoral scanning to develop a prototype of the teeth structure.



Key vendors



Abano Healthcare Group

Coast Dental

Integrated Dental Holdings (mydentist)

Q & M Dental Group



Other prominent vendors



Apollo White Dental

Crescent Dental Laboratory

Chenghe Dental Clinic

C.K.J Professional Dental

Dalian Meier Dental

Dazhong Dental

Enjoy dental

Huamei Dental

Others



