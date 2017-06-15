Research and Markets - Global Orthodontic Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Abano Healthcare Group, Coast Dental Integrated Dental Holdings & Q & M Dental Group

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Orthodontic Services Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global orthodontic services market to grow at a CAGR of 12.51% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Orthodontic Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is usage of advanced robotic technology via dental imaging. The technological advances are an advantage to the dental services. The conventional technologies are replaced by the advanced robotic technology for the dental imaging.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in dental laboratories outsourcing orthodontic products in emerging countries. Owing to steady and strategic economic growth, the countries such as Brazil, India, and China are recognized as emerging countries in the market. These countries are the leading providers of outsourced dental laboratories in the global orthodontic services market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is turnaround time and complications of orthodontic devices. Orthodontic devices are expensive and lead to various complications. The designing and development of customized invisible orthodontic braces such as lingual braces can lead to a longer waiting duration. People may need to wait for about three months for associated treatments, which include intraoral scanning to develop a prototype of the teeth structure.
Key vendors
- Abano Healthcare Group
- Coast Dental
- Integrated Dental Holdings (mydentist)
- Q & M Dental Group
Other prominent vendors
- Apollo White Dental
- Crescent Dental Laboratory
- Chenghe Dental Clinic
- C.K.J Professional Dental
- Dalian Meier Dental
- Dazhong Dental
- Enjoy dental
- Huamei Dental
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by service
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
