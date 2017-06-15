Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Purchase of own shares 15-Jun-2017 / 16:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *SThree plc * Purchase of own shares SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Company") announces that on 15 June 2017, it purchased for treasury 10,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 303.816p per share. The highest price paid was 306.25p and lowest price paid was 300.25p. This represents 0.0077 percent of the issued share capital of the Company. In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following this purchase, there are 2,405,868 shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights in SThree is 128,896,555 ordinary shares of 1p each. Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SThree under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 4308 End of Announcement EQS News Service 583445 15-Jun-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)