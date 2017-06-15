

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market began Thursday's session with a small gain, but quickly slipped into negative territory and remained there for the majority of the session. However, the market managed to pare is losses in the last few hours of trade thanks to gains in shares of heavyweights Nestlé and Roche and inched into positive territory just before the close.



Central banks were in focus Thursday, as investors had their first opportunity to react to yesterday's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed hiked interest rates as expected, but also signaled that it is planning to raise rates one more time in 2017. Meanwhile, the Bank of England decided to leave its record low interest rate unchanged on Thursday, but the split among policymakers widened as more members sought a hike.



The Swiss National Bank kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged on Thursday and trimmed its inflation forecast reflecting weak price pressures.



The SNB forecast 0.3 percent inflation for this year, the same as predicted in March. For 2018, the bank lowered its outlook to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent.



For 2019, the bank projected 1 percent inflation instead of 1.1 percent estimated in March.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.04 percent Thursday and finished at 8,853.01. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.24 percent and the Swiss Performance Index slipped 0.08 percent.



Roche climbed 0.7 percent and Nestlé gained 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, Novartis finished with a loss of 0.1 percent.



Private bank Julius Baer advanced 1.0 percent and UBS added 0.2 percent. However, Credit Suisse declined 1.1 percent.



Aryzta weakened by 1.6 percent and Sonova surrendered 1.4 percent. Sonova began trading on an ex-dividend basis.



Swatch fell 1.4 percent, despite a price target increase from HSBC. LafargeHolcim decreased 1.3 percent, while Givaudan and Vifor both fell 1.1 percent.



