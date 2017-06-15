NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) announced the full speaker and presentation agenda for the 2 nd Annual World Preclinical Congress Europe, taking place 15-17 November 2017 at the Sheraton Lisboa Hotel & Spa in Lisbon, Portugal. Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, World Preclinical Congress Europe looks forward to welcoming 200+ international drug discovery delegates from top biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and academic institutions. The event provides a unique opportunity for scientists and technology providers based in the European Union to share ideas with their global counterparts to create a strong and diverse community to transform traditional drug discovery and accelerate preclinical work.

World Preclinical Congress Europe 2017 includes four two-day conference tracks:

15-16 November: 2nd Annual Optimizing Leads and Predicting Drug Toxicity

This program looks at the scientific and technological progress being made to better optimize drug candidates and accurately predict drug related toxicities. What assays and models are being used, how reliable and predictable is the data, and how is this information translated into knowledge that can impact decision-making?

15-16 November: 2nd Annual Preclinical Models for Cancer Immunotherapy and Combinations

This program aims to bring together cancer researchers and clinicians to initiate knowledge and opinion exchange around preclinical tumor models, including immunocompetent models, and the strategies for preclinical design and assessment of cancer immunotherapy and combination therapy.

16-17 November: 2nd Annual Drug Discovery Chemistry

This program will cover topics that are significant to medicinal chemists, including hit-to-lead identification and validation, lead optimization, designing safer drugs, working with new targets and drug modalities, evaluating new technologies for drug synthesis and screening and more.

16-17 November: Inaugural 3D Cellular Models

This program will bring together cell biologists, tissue engineers, assay developers, screening managers, and drug developers to discuss strategies that accelerate the identification of novel therapeutic leads.

In addition to main conference programs, attendees may also attend their choice of five short courses, including topics such as drug safety screening, humanized mouse models, drug transporters, and more. In-between sessions, attendees can enjoy additional networking and interactive learning opportunities in the exhibit hall, where leading companies, such as one of World Preclinical Congress Europe's Premier Sponsors Admescope, will display the latest technology, tools, and reagents. The exhibit hall will also include dedicated poster viewing sessions.

For more information about World Preclinical Congress Europe, including attendee testimonials and detailed agendas, visit WorldPreclinicalEurope.com. Early registration savings of up to EUR400 are available until 30 June 2017.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (http://www.healthtech.com)

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

Lisa Scimemi

Corporate Marketing Director

lscimemi@healthtech.com