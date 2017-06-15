Global Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2021 - Analysis By Product & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global chemiluminescence analyzer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Chemiluminescence Analyzer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is adoption of standardization and automation across the in vitro diagnostics industry. Due to the cost cutting in clinical lab fees, profitability, per test, is decreasing, which makes it necessary for the laboratories to focus on volume rather than value. There is also heavy pressure for quality, error-free results.



According to the report, one driver in the market is predictive and preventive medicine for early diagnosis and treatment. Globally, there is a trend in the world of medicine to transform from reactive healthcare to preventive healthcare. The changes as part of this trend will be propelled by new approaches to disease that will trigger the emergence of predictive and preventive medicine ultimately leading to personalized medicinal procedures.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries. High-quality diagnostic tests are easily available for various diseases in the majority of the developed countries however, they are neither affordable nor accessible in developing countries, where disease burden is high. Management of disease by addressing symptoms is ineffective and increases the risk of antibiotic resistance.

Key vendors



Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

bioMérieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers



Other prominent vendors



Biokit

DiaSorin

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5mzr3b/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716