AMRS EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Amyris, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Amyris, Inc. ("Amyris") (NASDAQ: AMRS) securities between March 2, 2017 and April 17, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/amyris-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in the first quarter of 2017, Amyris made a decision to take an equity stake in one of Blue California's affiliates that focused on the sweetener market in lieu of cash payment under the license agreement; (2) consequently, due to Amyris' decision, Amyris would be unable to recognize $10 million in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 revenue from the license agreement with Blue California; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you suffered a loss in Amyris, you have until June 19, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/amyris-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong