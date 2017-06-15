EUROPLASMA: General Meeting of Shareholders, New Notice

BORDEAUX, France, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

General Meeting of Shareholders, new notice

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of EUROPLASMA (ALEUP, ISIN FR 0000044810), designer and operator of plasma solutions for the production of renewable energy and the recovery of hazardous waste, held on 15 June 2017 under the chairmanship of Pierre Catlin, has been unable to deliberate for absence of quorum due to the very large free float.

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting and quorum information are available on the Company's website, www.europlasma.com.

EUROPLASMA informs its shareholders that the adjourned Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meetings will be held on June 29, 2017 at 11 am in Pessac (33600) Cité de la Photonique - Bâtiment Sirah, 3-5, Allée des Lumieres. For this second invitation, the quorum necessary for the approval of the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting is 20% of the share capital.

The notice of second invitation will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) as well as in a newspaper of legal announcements on June 19, 2017. Details on participating and voting in this General Assembly are outlined in these two notices.

Documents and information relating to this Meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at:

http://www.europlasma.com/en/shareholders/general-meeting.html

according to the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. In the case of postal voting, the terms and conditions are specified at the end of the meeting notice.

Pierre Catlin, Chairman, states: "With the Final Acceptance of CHO Morcenx, Europlasma has taken a decisive step towards materializing the Group's development potential. Europlasma needs, more than ever, the mobilization of all its shareholders to deploy its growth projects and shape its future. I rely on your attendance at the General Meeting of June 29, 2017 in person or by proxy."

