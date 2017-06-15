sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,865 Euro		-0,085
-0,85 %
WKN: A0J2QD ISIN: US87157B1035 Ticker-Symbol: H6K 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,703
9,802
20:07
9,70
9,81
20:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC9,865-0,85 %