Global Mammography Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% by 2021 - Driven by New Product Launches/Approvals Coupled with R&D Activities - Research and Markets

The global mammography market to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Mammography Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is new product launches/approvals coupled with R&D activities. Vendors are increasingly focusing on the development and launch of new mammography equipment. New product launches coupled with R&D activities will enable the vendors to sustain in the market and to enhance their growth. Vendors are actively involved in launching innovative devices for improving the comfortability and accuracy of the mammographic images.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising incidence of breast cancer. Breast cancer is a common type of cancer and is one of the main causes of the high mortality in women. There is a significant rise in the number of the incidence rate from past 25 years, particularly among postmenopausal women.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of mammography equipment. Medical imaging procedures such as digital mammography are the most revenue generating areas for any healthcare facility. However, digital mammography equipment is expensive and classified as capital equipment that requires budget allocation and high maintenance, which makes this equipment costly. Although there is a rising shift toward the digital mammography over the conventional mammography among the end-users, the high cost of equipment will have an adverse impact on the market growth.

Key vendors



Hologic

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

FUJIFILM Holdings



Other prominent vendors



Agfa-Gevaert

Carestream Health

Internazionale Medico Scientifica

Metaltronica

PerkinElmer

Planmed Oy

Shimadzu

Toshiba Medical Systems

Trivitron Healthcare



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: research methodology



PART 04: Market landscape



PART 05: Market segmentation by product



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



