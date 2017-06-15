Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2017) - Coro Mining Corp, (TSX: COP) ("Coro or the Company") is pleased to report that all of the nominees listed in its information circular dated May 8, 2017 were re-elected as directors of Coro at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, June 15, 2017 (the "Meeting").

The detailed results of the votes received by proxy and voted at the Meeting are listed below.



FOR WITHHELD Alan J. Stephens 425,791,536 8,147 Gordon J. Fretwell 388,311,536 37,488,147 Colin Kinley 388,311,536 37,488,147 Roderick J. Webster 425,791,536 37,488,147 Michael Haworth 388,311,536 37,488,147

Following, the meeting the Company also appointed Luis Tondo as a Director of the Company, consistent with the Company's news release dated June 12, 2017 and appointed Colin Kinley as Chairman of the Board.

About Coro Mining Corp.:

Coro's strategy is to grow a mining business through the discovery, development and operation of "Coro type" deposits. These are defined as projects at any stage of development, which are well located with respect to infrastructure and water, have low permitting risk, and have the potential to achieve a short and cost effective timeline to production. The Company's preference is for open pit heap leach copper projects, where minimizing capital investment takes priority over maximizing NPV, where profitability is prioritized over production rate, and finally, where the likely capital cost is financeable relative to the Company's market capitalization. The Company's assets include the Marimaca development project; its 65% interest in the SCM Berta company, which includes the Berta and Nora operations; the Llancahue prospect; and a royalty on the San Jorge copper-gold project located in Argentina.

