MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Gigya today announced it has received the highest score in the Current Offering and Strategy categories of customer identity and access management (CIAM) set by Forrester Research in a newly published report, "The Forrester Wave': Customer Identity And Access Management, Q2 2017."

The full report, which evaluates a field of eight vendors, is available now at gigya.com/wave.

CIAM is the foundational technology for transforming anonymous online visitors into known and loyal customers; for building rich customer profiles that improve outcomes for marketing, sales, services and product development; and for keeping customer data secure while also respecting privacy rights.

The report, written by Forrester analyst Merritt Maxim, further explains:

"The CIAM market is growing because more S&R (security and risk) professionals increasingly trust CIAM providers to help solve key customer IAM challenges and support customer-centric digital transformation initiatives... As home-grown, disparate technologies for managing customer identity and access become more expensive to administer and less effective, improved customer analytics, customer data management, and the ability to service customers in multiple geographies will dictate which providers will outpace their competitors...

"Today's digital businesses need deep customer insights to successfully deliver new products and services that can increase customers' engagement and brand loyalty while maintaining their security and privacy. Customer identity and access management (CIAM), if done well, can help business owners achieve this outcome."

The report goes on to say, "Gigya has been delivering CIAM solutions since 2010 and has the largest market presence based on the revenues, direct customer install base, partner ecosystem, and global presence of vendors in this Forrester Wave."

Other vendors covered in the report are Auth0, ForgeRock, Janrain, LoginRadius, Microsoft, Ping Identity and Salesforce.

"Forrester has done a huge service in this Wave report by highlighting the importance of CIAM in providing omni-channel customer experiences and complying with global privacy regulations as part of digital transformations," said Patrick Salyer, chief executive officer of Gigya. "And, of course, we're very excited that Forrester, one of the most influential voices speaking to marketing and IT decision-makers, has named Gigya a leader in this rapidly emerging category."

About Gigya

Gigya's Customer Identity Management platform is helping companies build trusted digital relationships with over 1.3 billion consumers. With Gigya's technology, businesses increase registrations and identify customers across devices, consolidate data into rich customer profiles and provide better services, products and experiences by integrating data into marketing and service applications. For global businesses operating in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, Gigya optimizes compliance and customer trust, with discrete regional data centers and customer self-service options for managing profile, preference, opt-in and consent settings. More than 700 of the world's leading businesses rely on Gigya to build identity-driven relationships and to provide scalable, secure and compliant customer identity and access management.

Media Contact:

Mike Langberg

Gigya

+1 650 353 7249

mike.langberg@gigya.com