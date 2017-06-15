Richardson Launches New Sales Training Program: Team Selling, Building Selling Teams that Win Big in High-stakes Meetings

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Richardson, a leading global sales training company, today, announced that it has launched its new program Team Selling, a program that is designed to teach sellers how to utilize their organization's resources to build the right selling team and get those team members working together to execute in critical customer meetings.

"Sales is now a team sport, and to win, you have to build and manage selling squads that work in complete alignment " not just during client meetings, but before and after, as well," says Michael Dalis, Senior Consultant for Richardson and author of its new book, Sell Like A Team.

The Team Selling Program guides you through the process of creating and managing selling squads that execute and win in every sales meeting or pitch. Winning selling squads are fueled by trust. There is an effective leader, and every member knows his/her role. They plan, practice, and make adjustments together. During customer meetings, they execute as a unit. And afterward, they debrief together so that they can advance the sale, replicate the high points, and eliminate the low ones in future meetings. In today's competitive market, the difference between the winner and all the others is a "lean at the tape." There's a world of difference between teams that are qualified and those that win. The program, based off of Dalis' new book, acts as a guide that provides everything that you need to create and organize selling squads that win more and win big.

About Richardson

Richardson is a global sales training company. Unlocking revenue for our clients is what we do. Our goal is to transform every buyer experience by empowering sellers with the critical selling skills that they need to build trust, demonstrate credibility, and create differentiated value. Our methodology combines a market-proven sales and coaching curriculum with an active learning approach that ensures your sales teams learn, master, and apply those behaviors where and when it matters most - in front of your customers. In everything that we do, we elevate seller performance by connecting our sales expertise to individual potential, transforming your sales organization into indispensable partners for your buyers.

About Richardson's Team Selling

Richardson's Team Selling examines the critical aspects of building and driving high-performing selling teams. Team Selling unlocks revenue by teaching sellers how to utilize their organization's resources to build the right team for a presentation and get those stakeholders working together to execute compelling pitches that add value for buyers and win business.

Media Contact: Meghan Steiner, Director of Marketing - Meghan.Steiner@richardson.com

