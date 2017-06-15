PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- WebPT, the leading rehab therapy software platform, today announced its all-star speaker lineup for Ascend 2017, a two-day summit designed specifically for rehab therapists looking to improve their businesses and bottom lines. The fourth-annual Ascend event will take place Sept. 29-30, 2017, at the historic Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The conference speaker lineup features a wide array of industry leaders, including:

Chris and Heidi Powell, Founders, Powell Metabolic Program

James Chow, MD, ABOS, Director Orthopedics: Hip & Joint, St. Luke's Hedley Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

F. Iman Joshua, CISM, CISSP, chief information security officer, Aetna

Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC/L, president and co-founder, WebPT

Karen DeSalvo, MD, MPH, MSc, former assistant secretary of health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Nancy Ham, CEO, WebPT

Rick Gawenda, PT, founder and president, Gawenda Seminars & Consulting, Inc.

Mary R. Daulong, PT, CHC, CHP, president and CEO, Business & Clinical Management Services, Inc.

Highly interactive and collaborative sessions will cover topics such as revenue growth strategies, impending regulatory changes, technologies shaping the healthcare industry, digital marketing, leadership and management skills, and career planning.

"Ascend is a place for rehab therapists to share best practices, collaborate with other successful practitioners who are at the top of their game, and gain insights from speakers who represent the best conference lineup in the industry," Jannenga said. "For many, Ascend is the only opportunity throughout the year to focus specifically on business strategy and growth. The information, new connections and tools attendees gain over the course of the two-day summit help empower and inspire them to propel their practices forward."

Ascend attendees also will have the opportunity to earn continuing education units (CEUs). Pre-registration for Ascend is now open, with advance pricing starting at $699 per ticket and $649 for WebPT Members.

Furthermore, each year at Ascend, one private practice is honored with the Ascend Practice of the Year Award, a program that recognizes outstanding business performance in rehab therapy. Previous Ascend Practice of the Year Award recipients have included Pivot Physical Therapy and Atlantic Physical Therapy. The Ascend award committee is now accepting 2017 award applications.

To learn more about Ascend, register to attend or apply for the Practice of the Year Award, visit ascendevent.com.

