Veritas Appoints Mark Dentinger as Chief Financial Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Veritas Technologies today announced that Mark P. Dentinger has joined the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) effective June 26, reporting to Veritas CEO Bill Coleman.

In his role as Veritas' CFO, Dentinger will lead the company's global finance organization with responsibility for accounting, financial planning and analysis, in addition to corporate tax, treasury, purchasing and investor relations.

"Mark brings with him a deep understanding of the software industry and will be a tremendous asset to Veritas with more than two decades of experience across finance, strategy and operations," said Bill Coleman, CEO of Veritas. "In this role, he will ensure Veritas deploys industry-leading financial processes that positionVeritas for long-term growth as we continue to help organizations across the globe migrate and manage data across multi-clouds, while extracting new business value."

Dentinger was most recently vice president and CFO of InvenSense, and previously served as executive vice president and CFO of KLA-Tencor Corporation. He also served as CFO at BEA Systems, Inc. Additionally, he served in various financial management positions at the former Compaq Computer Corporation.

Mark holds an MBA in finance from the University of California at Berkeley and a bachelor's degree in economics from St. Mary's College in Moraga, Calif.

About Veritas Technologies

Veritas Technologies empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information-their most important digital asset. Using the Veritas platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges including multi-cloud data management, data protection, storage optimization, compliance readiness and workload portability-with no cloud vendor lock-in. Eighty-six percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Veritas today to reveal data insights that drive competitive advantage. Learn more atwww.veritas.comor follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements:Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas,may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas,should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

