LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Razorthink Inc., a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence Data Science for the Enterprise, today announced it has been selected as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America winner, one of the technology industry's most prestigious prizes. Award winners are among the continent's brightest and most innovative private ventures and selected from 4,500 companies.

Razorthink's place among North America's tech elite has been determined by Red Herring's editorial team, during a months-long process that takes into account criteria including disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint and quality of management.

"Selecting winners for this year's Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "North America has been tech's beating heart for years -- but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2017. Razorthink fully deserves its place among our winners, and I've every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world," added Vieux.

"We are delighted to be chosen as a Red Herring Top 100 Company," said Jack Porter, CEO of Razorthink. "Receiving this award reflects the momentum that we are seeing for our AI Data Scientist technology across the globe. AI is a game changer for data science and we are dedicated to bringing the benefits of Deep Learning data science to the world's largest enterprises."

For over two decades Red Herring's team has seen through the tech sector's hype to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube. The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech's biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry's sharpest edge.

This year's finalists presented their winning strategies at the Red Herring Top 100 North America conference in Los Angeles, June 12-14 2017. The Top 100 winners were announced at a special awards ceremony on the evening of June 14 at the event.

About Razorthink Inc.

Razorthink, Inc. is a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence Data Science for the Enterprise and has created the first AI Data Scientist, Big Brain. Razorthink Big Brain is a Deep Learning AI that dramatically improves predictive customer insight beyond what is possible with human data scientists. Razorthink Big Brain creates Expert Deep Learning AIs that predict customer behavior for companies with millions of customers with exceptionally high accuracy. Razorthink customers include industry leaders across the globe within banking and telecommunications. Founded in 2011, the company is privately held with headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area and Research Labs in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.razorthink.com and follow @RazorthinkInc.

