Janrain Recognized as a Leader in CIAM by Leading Independent Analyst Firm

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Janrain®, the company that pioneered the Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) category, today announced it has been named a leader in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM)--evaluated in both current offering and strategy--by independent research firm Forrester in The Forrester Wave': Customer Identity and Access Management Q2 2017. Janrain manages more than 1.5 billion consumer identities for 2,100+ global brands across a wide range of global industries, including banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare/life sciences, media/communications, travel/transportation, and utilities/energy.

The report recognizes Janrain as an early entrant in the CIAM market, having been founded in 2002. Janrain has a CIAM vision that is "more differentiated than other solutions" in this report while supporting "a broad range of security certifications including SOC2 and Privacy Shield."

Janrain, the only CIAM provider to obtain the CSA Security, Trust & Assurance Registry (STAR) Level 2 certification, has also obtained independent certification of its privacy practices from TRUSTe, having met all the criteria for a clean SOC2 Type II audit for Security, Confidentiality and Availability Trust Principles. Other certifications include ISO/IEC 27001:2013, the HIPAA/HITECH Security Rule, and soon PCI.

"We believe the Forrester Wave report on CIAM clearly validates Janrain's industry leadership, especially in the areas of security, privacy and scalability as we continue to break new ground with an ongoing series of industry firsts," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Janrain. "Not only is Janrain the first CIAM provider to be GDPR ready, the first to provide Consent Lifecycle Management for GDPR, and the first to integrate a fraud score into a CIAM solution, but we're the only CIAM provider to support its clients in 65 countries with 200+ cloud data centers, while offering 99.999% availability for its clients' mission critical applications."

With respect to strategy and market presence, Janrain earned scores of 4 or 5 (out of 5) for the following criteria:

CIAM vision

Partner ecosystem

CIAM installed base

Verticals and geographies

In terms of current offering, Janrain earned scores of 4 or 5 for the following criteria:

Social registration and login

Privacy controls

Analytics

Integration and APIs

Scalability and availability

Administration

Security certifications and standards support

"Getting such marks from Forrester and other important research firms shows you can't select a CIAM vendor without considering Janrain. Couple this with our ongoing list of industry-first innovations and proven impact we have on our client businesses, this should render the vendor selection decision a much easier one," Kaskade added. "Our clients report a 60% reduced threat exposure, 10X improvement in customer experience, 3X boost in registrations and login activity, and 50% reduced time to market for application developers. This is what drives Janrain's success. If you need a CIAM vendor that satisfies complex, global, and mission critical requirements, we're your only choice."

