According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global nano-enabled packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the next five years due to the growing demand from the food packaging sector.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005914/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global nano-enabled packaging market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The growth of the nano-enabled packaging market is fueled by demand for lightweight materials that offer rich functional features, such as high degree of resistance to moisture, oxygen, and chemicals present in the surrounding environment," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Stringent government regulations in the US and European markets, coupled with growing awareness about food safety and hygiene across end-consumers, especially in developing countries, are expected to augment the growth of this market," adds Angad.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Cost saving opportunities in the global nano-enabled packaging market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of nano-enabled packaging realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the global nano-enabled packaging market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Buyers look to engage with suppliers who provide technologies such as high barrier films for superior reactivity resistance and peelable sealant resins for increased consumer convenience and enhanced protection against leakage and tampering.

Also, time and temperature indicators which offer visual information on the freshness of packaged products is another key technology which saves significant revenue to the buyers.

View our subscription bundles to discover more cost saving opportunities: Request for demo

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Buyers should determine the performance criteria such as resistance capabilities, abrasion resistance, and chemical reactivity that they expect in the nanomaterials before selecting a supplier who offers them.

Buyers should also conduct effective demand forecasting to ensure optimum flow of goods across the supply chain. The demand forecasting will help buyers optimize production efficiency and reduce storage and inventory costs, saving up to 15% of the total category spend.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Suppliers can bundle together value-added services in both pre-production and post-delivery stages of engagement, which can save up to 15% of the total bundled area spend.

Buyers need to assess additional services provided by suppliers as part of a bundle or at nominal rates. Some of the value-added services that buyers should look for include assistance in material selection, packaging design support, and assistance in JIT inventory.

Browse other reports:

Global Fuel Oil Utilities Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Flexible Packaging Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005914/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com