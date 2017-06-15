NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- i am action has partnered with WaterAid Canada to raise awareness and support for Tanzania: Deliver Life project to improve the health and wellbeing of mothers and children in Geita and Nyang'hwale districts of Tanzania. As part of this fundraiser, i am action and WaterAid want to highlight the initiatives and partnerships that contribute to the achievement of this goal:

"The Tanzania: Deliver Life program is part of the Canada-Africa Initiative to Address Maternal, Newborn and Child Mortality, a partnership among four Canadian organizations -- Amref Health Africa, Christian Children's Fund of Canada, Centre for Global Child Health at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and WaterAid Canada -- with $24.9 million in support from the Government of Canada over four years.

"With funding from WaterAid Canada and the Government of Canada, the Tanzania: Deliver Life program will reach more than 211,000 women and their families, helping them to stay safe and healthy."

Funds raised through i am action's platform will help to ensure that the risk of miscarriage and early labour is reduced for pregnant women in these two deeply impoverished regions of Tanzania, and that these women can give birth in rural clinics equipped with clean water and basic sanitation to reduce the spread of life-threatening infections.

"We are proud to be partnering with WaterAid Canada," said Alex Haditaghi, i am action's founder. "With a focus on accountability and transparency, i am action's platform has committed to a verification process resulting in the selection of only high-calibre, reputable, nonprofit organizations such as WaterAid Canada, willing to provide program data and measurements of progress."

Together, WaterAid Canada and i am action offer supporters unparalleled access to the progress of the projects they are supporting as well as an opportunity to visit Tanzania in person through the associated prize offering.

"This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to help change what's normal for mothers and children in Tanzania," said Nefertiti Saleh, WaterAid Canada's Manager of Corporate Partnerships. "By supporting WaterAid, people can make a lasting difference and see the outcome of their generosity memorialized on i am action's site."

About i am action

i am action is a New Platform that focuses on the facilitation and memorialization of altruistic deeds and actions in a way that no other platform has done to date. When users sign up to i am action's community, they are provided with a Profile Page that recognizes and captures all their positive social impacts. These impacts can include: actions such as donations, dollars raised for charities and causes, volunteer hours contributed, creations or support of petition to create policy change, and buying sustainable or recyclable products. i am action facilitates easy collaboration between verified nonprofit organizations, and it's members and companies, and provides our members with a central hub to find, track and celebrate positive actions! For more information, please contact Serena Anthony, SVP People Strategy & Operations, serena@iamaction.com or (416)522-9000.

About WaterAid

WaterAid is an international not-for-profit, determined to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation. Only by tackling these three essentials in ways that last can people change their lives for good. By inspiring people and sparking chain reactions we help deliver lasting change in what's normal. By working closely with partners internationally and on the ground in some of the toughest places in the world, we have helped millions of people take control of their lives and build better futures. Last year alone, with our supporters and partners we reached 1.9 million people with clean water, 3 million people with decent toilets and 4.7 million with hygiene promotion. For more information, visit www.wateraidcanada.com, follow @WaterAidCanada on Twitter, or at www.Facebook.com/WaterAidCanada.

Serena Anthony

(416)522-9000



