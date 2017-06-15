sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 15.06.2017

PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Green Technology Market in Construction Industry Growth at CAGR of 9.26%, 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are GE, Siemens, Aleo & Spruce Finance

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Green Technology Market in Construction Industry 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global green technology market in construction industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Green Technology Market in Construction Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of green technology solutions sold for the construction market.

Green technology is a concept that promotes the creation and adoption of new technologies and innovations, which can minimize depletion and disturbance of natural resources. As a result, adoption of this technology across industries is driven by a standard set of goals. These goals mostly focus on creating sustainable technology solutions that significantly reduces the damage caused to the environment.

With this objective, there is also a strong focus to invent products that can be reused for energy creation and consumption. Consequently, this technology helps industries in playing a vital role in contributing to a cleaner environment. This in turn, will help countries address challenges related to pollution, climate change, and resource depletion.

Key vendors

  • GE
  • Siemens
  • Aleo
  • Spruce Finance

Other prominent vendors

  • Vivint Solar, Inc.
  • Trina Solar Limited
  • Eco-$mart, Inc.
  • Aqualogic Inc.
  • ALAN Manufacturing Inc.
  • Trane Inc.
  • JA Solar Holdings
  • Solar Spectrum
  • RUUD

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market overview

Part 05: Market segment by end-users

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Geographic segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Other prominent vendors

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8tfl79/global_green

