CHICAGO, IL --(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Doyen Elements, Inc., previously Advantameds Solutions USA Fund 1, Inc., announced today that it is under contract to acquire 16 ancillary cannabis (non-plant touching) operating entities. Doyen Elements has emerged as a full-service consultancy company for the Cannabis industry, further establishing itself as an industry changing investment vehicle. Doyen Elements provides canna-businesses with real estate investments, full-service management, financial, operational, technology and automation services. The management team of the 16 portfolio companies that will comprise Doyen Elements brings expertise, including: vertical market solutions, cultivation facilities, and other support businesses.

The company has created a total business ecosystem for the Cannabis industry by establishing the 5 Pillars that make up Doyen Elements and the services offered:

Real Estate Services - Doyen continues to acquire real estate entities and develop assets. These assets will be utilized by license holders that are legal in their respective space and to easily scale cultivation efforts for those legally selling cannabis. Doyen Elements is expecting to have 1 million square feet in their portfolio by 2021. Additionally, the company provides a means for wholesale distribution by accelerating and increasing the growth and yield of product for distribution.



Consulting and Management Services - With over 9 years of full-scale operational experience in the cannabis industry, Doyen Elements offers industry-leading consulting and management services. Expertise ranges from immediate start-up business activation and licensing, growth structure, tenant improvements, general management, security, transportation, compliance and legal services. Doyen Elements not only provides a detailed roadmap for existing companies seeking to address these issues, but have teams in place that can roll up their sleeves to provide Clients with tactical action-oriented assistance in any start-up.



Research and Development - When the acquisitions are complete, Doyen's exclusive patent licensing agreement for the use of the "Transdermal Patch " will provide national distribution opportunities to the cannabis industry. The company intends use of this to benefit Doyen business partners, who will leverage this patent when seeking to provide a solution for those suffering from ailments or chronic illnesses that may benefit from the use of transdermal patches.



Industrial Equipment - Utilizing the chain of successful stores known as Hydroponics Depot, Doyen intends to sell hydroponic equipment, nutrients, additives etc. required to operate clean, high quality cultivation facilities.



Working Capital and Green Construction Operations - Doyen Elements will utilize its construction expertise and provide LEED Certifiable solutions in the building of cultivation facilities and retail structures. Syntheto Foam System, which has proven to be mold and pest resistant and will more than double the R-Factor of the entire structure. The Company will also provide its clients with innovative green construction solutions that not only help decrease operational costs, but will also provide maximum growing and cultivation ease.

"We are delighted to announce the formation of Doyen Elements," says Chief Operating Officer Cindy Boerum. "Doyen will bring stature and speed to the entire burgeoning cannabis ecosystem. By creating a consultancy that provides category defining business acumen and direct access to an experienced management team with hands-on operational experience, the Company will provide nascent and middle market cannabis ventures with the cross-functional know-how needed to quickly accelerate their Canna-businesses. "

The addition of the vertices will not only allow the company to offer the best in class services to 'Canna-businesses,' but offer investors a vehicle to invest in the top management teams within the growing Cannabis space, and provide a diverse portfolio of industry leading Cannabis support businesses for investors through full-service management, financial, operational, and executional services.

Forward Looking Statements:

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking statements" that address activities, events or developments that Doyen Elements, Inc. expects, anticipates, or estimates may occur in the future. Generally forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "would," "could," "continue," "potential," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and other similar expressions. There are a numerous risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements, which may include but are not limited to, business risks, general industry conditions and competition, general economic factors, governmental actions, legislative conditions, the impact of cannabis industry regulation, legislation in the United States and internationally and technological advances. Doyen Elements undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

