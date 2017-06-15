CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FCF) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.0125 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 12, 2017 to shareholders of record as at June 30, 2017. The shares will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on June 28, 2017.

The Corporation advises that the dividend to be paid on the common shares is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a long-term investment approach. The Corporation has developed an investment approach to create long-term value for its shareholders and partner entrepreneurs (investees) by pursuing controlling interest acquisitions of cash flow positive, premium middle-market privately-held entities. The Corporation seeks to win mandates by appealing to the segment of the market which is not aligned with traditional private equity control, royalty monetizations or related structures. The Corporation's innovative platform offers incentives (contractually) for growth in favour of our partner entrepreneurs. This unique platform is designed to appeal to entrepreneurs who believe in the growth of their businesses and who want the added ability to continue to manage the business with a long-term partner.

The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FCF".

For further information please refer to the Corporation's website at www.advantagecapital.ca.

