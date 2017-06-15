Vehicle Electrification Market by Product, 48V Mild-Hybrid, Degree of Hybridization & Vehicle Type - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vehicle Electrification Market by Product (Start-Stop, PTC, EPS, Electric Air-Conditioner, ISG, Starter Motor, Alternator, Actuator, Pump-Vacuum, Oil & Water), 48V Mild-Hybrid, Degree of Hybridization and Vehicle Type - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The vehicle electrification market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 92.59 Billion by 2022. Requirement for light weighting to achieve improved fuel efficiency and reduced tail-pipe emissions as well as increased demand for safety, comfort, and luxury are the key factors influencing the demand for vehicle electrification during the forecast period.



Electric vacuum pump, an alternative to its mechanical counterpart, is identified as the fastest growing segment in the vehicle electrification market. The growth of this segment would be strengthened with the adoption of 48V architecture. Electric power steering (EPS) is estimated to have the largest market size in the vehicle electrification market. EPS reduces fuel consumption as compared to hydraulic power steering and improves the manoeuvrability of the vehicle.



Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the vehicle electrification market, by degree of hybridization. Automakers are seeing plug-in hybrids as the gateway to fully electric vehicles. Government tax incentives and state rebates have boosted the proliferationof plug-in hybrid vehicles. ICE and micro-hybrid vehicles have the largest market size as they have the highest production and sales among all the vehicles types.



Asia-Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for vehicle electrification. The global market in this region is driven by automotive hubs such as China and India. The growing demand for electric vehicles inChina and Japan, implementation of stringent emission norms, and low production costs are driving the Asia-Oceania market. North America is estimated to be the fastest growing market for vehicle electrification. The growth in this region is driven by increasing charging infrastructure and significant investment by OEMs in the development of vehicle electrification. Federal tax credits and rebate incentives are further accelerating the growth of the vehicle electrification market, especially in the U.S.

Companies Mentioned



Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Borgwarner Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Johnson Electric

Jtekt Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo Sa

Wabco Holdings Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Product Type



7 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Degree of Hybridization



8 48v Mild Hybrid Market, By Region



9 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Vehicle Type & By Country



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/76668p/vehicle

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716