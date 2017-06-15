LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - StayinFront, a leader in mobile cloud solutions for the consumer goods industry, announced the successful deployment of StayinFront TouchCG® across 23 markets in Europe and Russia for global snacking powerhouse, MondelÄ"z International.

MondelÄ"z merchandisers, sales reps and distributors in the 23 markets now have a single system with standardised in-store processes and consistent tracking and measures. This common approach to capturing standardised data and reporting in one system is enabling MondelÄ"z to increase productivity and drive Perfect Store sales through greater consistency in selling practises, training, measures and retail execution, as well through market-level development actions plans.

StayinFront's mobile software has been configured for many different roles and routes to market. Roles such as merchandisers and van sales representatives, which require limited, but specialised, functionality, will use StayinFront TouchCG LT', a light, easy-to-use and cost-effective smartphone application. Some markets will also use image recognition to quickly identify shelf conditions and promotional compliance.

"We have faced and overcome many challenges along the way, but always with great determination and team spirit," said Pete Ford, MEU Deployment Lead, Retail Execution IS CoE at MondelÄ"z. "This is a great achievement and something we should all feel very proud of. I'd like to extend a special thank you to our partners from StayinFront, whose commitment and tenacity made this challenging task a reality."

"We are honored that StayinFront's best-in-class software and mobile technology was chosen to support one of the biggest collaborative initiatives ever undertaken by MondelÄ"z's Sales and IS divisions," said Thomas Buckley, CEO at StayinFront. "It's been a privilege to work with their global team and empower their field and management teams to do more, know more and sell more."

StayinFront's retail execution, analytics and in-store selling solutions have repeatedly been recognised by leading analysts and experts, earning best-in-class distinctions in the latest Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) Vendor Panorama and the Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) Annual Readers' Choice Survey. Global Fortune 100 companies, niche manufacturers, distributors and contract sales organisations leverage StayinFront's expertise and solutions to increase the efficiency of store activities, improve visibility of key information and sell more effectively in-store.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit http://stayinfront.com.

About MondelÄ"z International

MondelÄ"z International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is a global snacking powerhouse with 2013 revenue of $35 billion. Creating delicious moments of joy in 165 countries, MondelÄ"z International is a world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy, coffee and powdered beverages, with billion-dollar brands such as Oreo, LU and Nabisco biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; Trident gum; Jacobs coffee and Tang powdered beverages. MondelÄ"z International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, NASDAQ 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com and www.facebook.com/mondelezinternational.

