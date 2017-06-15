Swiss Tech Company Berlinger Special AG to Introduce a New Generation of its Universally-used BEREG-KIT Security Bottles this Autumn

GANTERSCHWIL, Switzerland, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new generation of anti-doping security bottles

Swiss technology company Berlinger Special AG has developed a totally new generation of the security bottles which it supplies for anti-doping testing worldwide over the past few months. The new "BEREG-KIT Geneva" security bottles are currently being subjected to extensive internal tests, and should begin to be delivered to anti-doping organizations all over the globe in the second half of 2017.

The new BEREG-KIT Geneva is a further refinement of the Berlinger anti-doping security bottles that has been developed using the very latest technology, and incorporates a number of enhanced security features. Once again, this new generation of Berlinger security bottles will be manufactured entirely within Switzerland and to the highest quality standards.

The new anti-doping bottles from Berlinger Special AG will make it even more difficult to create counterfeit doping samples or tamper with existing samples, and will help the anti-doping authorities to conclusively prove such illegal activities. The new BEREG-KIT Geneva will also equip sports event organizers with the most advanced tool in the world for securely storing and transporting doping samples.

Developed under the strictest security

The latest generation of Berlinger security bottles, the BEREG-KIT Geneva, has taken over ten months to develop under the strictest security provisions. The new products are currently undergoing comprehensive testing in a programme extending over several months in which their component materials and their anti-counterfeit credentials are being rigorously examined by both internal units and state-certificated institutions.

A key role was also played in this further development of the existing BEREG-KITs by the two forensic examination reports which were recently produced by the independent McLaren Commission on behalf of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The reports' findings have all been channelled into the new product's development, where they have also been supplemented by a series of forensic tests specially commissioned by Berlinger Special AG. Needless to say, this latest generation of Berlinger anti-doping security bottles also meets all the criteria for being certificated as "tamper-evident", meaning that the specialists at Berlinger Special AG are able at any time to identify any doping samples which have been counterfeited or tampered with.

No changes to handling or product design

For security reasons, Berlinger Special AG will not be publishing any images of the new BEREG-KIT Geneva security bottles until they are supplied to their first customers. In fact, the new bottles will be almost identical to their predecessors to the untrained eye. Swiss-based manufacturer Berlinger Special AG has also made extensive efforts to ensure that the BEREG-KIT Geneva bottles' various new security features have no impact on how they are handled and how doping samples are provided. So there will be no changes in the use of the bottles for either athletes or the supervisory authorities.

First deliveries this autumn

The current extensive tests of the new BEREG-KIT Geneva security bottles should culminate this summer in a series of field presentations to selected anti-doping organizations. Once these have been concluded, the new generation of bottles will go into production in Switzerland. The first deliveries of the new bottles are scheduled for autumn of this year.

