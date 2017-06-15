Feeding Systems Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2023 - Growing Size of Dairy Farms Across the Globe - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Feeding Systems Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), System Type (Rail Guided System, Conveyor Belt System, Self-Propelled System), Application (Dairy Farm, Poultry Farm, Swine Farm, Equine Farm), Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The feeding systems market is projected to grow from USD 911.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,474.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.34% between 2017 and 2023. Growing size of dairy farms across the globe, increasing focus of major companies on technological advancements in the feeding management along with new product launches, and substantial cost savings associated with the adoption of feeding systems are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the feeding systems market during the forecast period.



The report has segmented the feeding systems market on the basis of offering, application, system type, and region. On the basis of the offering, the feeding systems market has been classified into hardware, software, and service. Several factors, such as standardization of hardware and software systems, enhanced performance of these hardware and software systems, and reduced time and cost associated with feeding management are encouraging the livestock owners to adopt different types of feeding systems. The hardware offering segment is projected to lead the feeding systems market during the forecast period.



On the basis of the application, the feeding systems market has been classified into dairy farm, poultry farm, swine farm, and equine farm. The swine farm application segment of the feeding systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this application segment can be attributed due to the increasing adoption of automated feeding systems such as such as liquid feeding systems and dry feeding systems on swine farms for feeding livestock.



Based on the system type, the feeding systems market has been classified into rail guided system, conveyor belt system, and self-propelled system. Manual feeding of livestock is very costly and time-consuming process due to large-scale labor involvement in it. Hardware and software feeding solutions enable automatic identification of livestock and data capturing, which result in accurate and quick tracking of livestock and their feeding.

Companies Mentioned



Afimilk Ltd.

Agrologic Ltd

Akva Group

Bauer Technics A.S.

Cormall As

Delaval Holding Ab

Gea Group Ag

Gsi Group, Inc.

Lely Holding Sarl

Pellon Group Oy

Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc

Roxell Bvba

Steinsvik Group As

Trioliet B.V.

Vdl Agrotech



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Feeding Systems Market, By Offering



8 Feeding Systems Market, By System Type



9 Feeding Systems Market, By Application

10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xzd9jt/feeding_systems

