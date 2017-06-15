Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal roofing panels market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 70 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global roofing panels market is a highly-fragmented market. The industry requires local production as transportation costs account for a substantial portion of the total costs and the customers expect short delivery times. In addition, regional variances of products based on climatic conditions, building practices, and technology preferences have urged global roofing panels manufacturers to establish a strong local presence. Given the relatively heavy or bulky nature of most roofing panel products, global participation can be expensive because of transportation costs. Thus, even roofing manufacturers with a national reach, such as GAF, tend to operate through a network of locations rather than through a centralized production center.

"Customers in this market seek proven, and well-established products and materials under strong brand names with a long history of quality and expertise as long-term reliability are of crucial importance," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for constructionresearch.

The report also states that entry into the roofing panel industry is relatively easy, with low barriers in terms of capital, marketing, and technological requirements. The wide range of product types and applications in the industry also provides opportunities for smaller firms to find a profitable niche in the market.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated mining and steel companies. The company produces flat steel products, including sheet and plates, and long steel products, including bars, rods, and structural shapes. The company sells its products in approximately 160 countries to customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, and machinery industries. The company has a leading market position in the steel industry, which increases its brand equity.

OmniMax International

OmniMax International is an international producer of metal and vinyl products sold to the commercial construction, residential repair and remodels, and recreational vehicle (RV) markets. The company operates in the Americas and Europe. The company offers a range of preformed roof-drainage products, metal roofing and siding, aluminum siding, and related products.

Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group has operations in Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Australia. The group operates through the following four segments: insulated panels, insulation boards, environmental, and access floors. Kingspan's products are applied in the domestic, nondomestic, newbuild, and refurbishment sectors.

Lindab

Lindab develops, manufactures, and distributes products and system solutions for construction and indoor climate. The company operates across the globe through several subsidiaries in Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Russia, Luxembourg, Hungary, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland, among others.

NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems manufactures metal roof and wall systems, metal partitions, metal trim, doors, and other related accessories. These products are used in new construction and repair and retrofit applications for industrial, commercial, institutional, agricultural, and rural uses. NCI Building Systems is also engaged in developing and marketing new products such as eco-FICIENT panel systems, Soundwall, NuRoof system, and ENERGY STAR cool roofing.

Palram Industries

Palram Industries is engaged in the production and marketing of extruded thermoplastic sheets from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate, and other materials. The company offers corrugated sheets, flat sheets, panel systems, finished products, and specialty products. The products are designed to suit a distinct range of applications in the agricultural, advertising, construction, do-it-yourself (DIY), glazing, and fabrication markets.

Rautaruukki

Rautaruukki offers metal-based components and system solutions for building, infrastructure, and engineering industries. Rautaruukki offers a wide range of products in the roofing panels market with its ceiling collection, sandwich panels, and pre-fabricated roof elements.

