Today Arion Bank completed an offering of 18-, 12-, 6- and 5-month commercial papers. In total, 21 bids were received for the total amount of ISK 3,400 million and offers worth ISK 1,580 million were accepted.



The 5-month series attracted 6 bids totaling ISK 600 million at a flat rate of 4.75% - 4.95%. All bids were rejected.



The 6-month series attracted 12 bids totaling ISK 2,420 million in total at a flat rate of 4.62% - 4.95%. Bids amounting to ISK 1,300 million at 4.75% flat rates were accepted.



The 12-month series attracted 3 bids totaling ISK 380 million in total at a flat rate of 4.90% - 5.10%. Bids amounting to ISK 280 million at 4.95% flat rates were accepted.



No bids for the 18-month series were received.



The commercial papers are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland 20 June.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108.