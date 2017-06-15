TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Chess Supersite Corporation (OTC PINK: CHZP) is an owner and operator of the www.chessstars.com -- a comprehensive chess portal featuring state-of-the-art playing zone, broadcasts of the major tournaments, intuitive mega database, revolutionary "Choose Your Moves and Win" chess skilled contests (patent pending) and much more.

Chess Supersite Corporation's Chess Stars was one of the organizers together with the Central Florida Chess Club of the Orlando's Sunshine Chess Tournament featuring the Company's "Choose Your Moves and Win"™ contests. The tournament was a success with over 160 paid participants. It was held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel from June 9th to 11th. It was a technologically advanced event. DGT boards were used, enabling all games played on the top four boards being broadcasted on line at www.chessstars.com, plus high end audio and visual equipment was used for our contests which were very well received both live and on line. The two games match featured two very talented Grandmasters: GM Gadir Guseinov from Azerbaijan, one of the top 20 Blitz and Rapid players in the World, and Florida's own Yuniesky Quesada from Miami, formerly one of the top Cuban Grandmasters. GM Guseinov won 2-0; the matches were very interesting and are being published on our Facebook page.

The Company is planning to increase its efforts to organize more events similar to the Florida event, as part of the Company's innovative approach to bringing technology and original ideas to the mainstream chess. By offering prizes to the top Ladies and Seniors and special scholastic section, the Company continues to make these tournaments socially attractive to a much wider audience, with the added bonus of increasing the Company's paid membership.

