IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK: SDVI) today is announcing the successful launch of its MorpheusAV multi-zone Audio System.

Innovo Technology, a leading software and hardware development company, developed the Morpheus Music System earlier this year and had a successful initial launch in the MENA region. The Morpheus Music system is based on the MorpheusAV technology platform and will now be launched worldwide and in the US starting in Q3. The Morpheus Music has 3 Zones of true audiophile quality outputs that support local content and many streaming applications including Deezer, Tidal, Spotify, SoundCloud, Pandora and Tune-In Radio and similar streaming platforms with automatic metadata matching, three zone airplay receivers, remote playback and private streaming with internet radio in every zone.

"We used to recommend Sonos for our home automation clients. We are now exclusively selling Morpheus Music in all of our home automation projects for multi-zone audio," said Nabil ElRayes, General Manager of HomeTecWorld, the official MorpheusAV MENA distributor.

With a current market size of $16 Billion annually, the multi-zone home audio market is growing at a brisk annual pace of 12%. The Morpheus Music is designed for the professional user with remote web-browser based administration and easily integrates with major Home Automation Systems such as Elan, Control4, Crestron, Savant and RTI. The Morpheus Music holds several advantages over other products in the market such as Sonos and Bose by offering a high quality build, native drivers for automation systems, and the best CZS (cost per zone per megabyte) value among its peers. The product also offers the highest margins for dealers among all of its peers making it a preferred choice among dealers and distributors. The Morpheus Music is also backed by MorpheusAV cloud based real-time monitoring system that keeps track of the system's health and sends out early warnings and reports. MorpheusAV Watch is a unique feature in the industry.

About Innovo Technology, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear's AI Software, Truck IT's beacon platform with Knoton's hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices.

Learn more by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/, http://www.morpheusav.com/

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) (OTC PINK: SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

