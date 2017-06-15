The growing incidence of ransomware attacks in the UK and Indonesia has aroused a concern for cyber-attacks on medical devices across the globe. New technology is being adopted by the manufacturers of medical devices which will help in better diagnosing of health conditions. However, Infiniti Research notes that while digitalization has improved the overall performance of medical devices, at the same time it has exposed the industry to events like hacking, malware, and cyber-attacks.

Market Trends

Most medical devices have electronic records of the patient's medical history, the medicines prescribed, as well as information on allergies and other vital facts. Mishandling of this confidential data will attract financial loss for the hospitals and hamper the lives of the patients. These problems have driven medical device manufacturers to start making their products ransomware proof and safe proof them from probable attacks faced from hackers and malwares. Medical devices like insulin pumps and pacemakers have higher exposure to hacking and malware attacks due to the wireless technology employed in these devices, making them an easy target for hackers.

Market opportunities

With more than 100 million personal health records being compromised, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set up guidelines for medical device manufacturers as well as the healthcare facilities providers.

In its recent assessment of the medical device industry, Infiniti Research notes the FDA recommendations say that medical device inventory, change management systems, and other networked servers and workstations need to be monitored closely. Devices which are running on unpatched versions of Windows should be upgraded to the relevant security patched version of the Windows.

Vulnerability scans also need to be conducted on a regular basis, which will help in identifying devices that are liable to malware attack. Involving the third-party managers and medical device vendors in the risk management process and prioritizing patches for medical devices are other steps recommended to prevent cyber-attacks.

Infiniti's Medical Device Research Portfolio

The medical devices industry is witnessing constant growth with technical advancements and the development of improved medical devices. With improved technology, comes new challenges, such as protecting against medical device hacking. Due to these challenges, organizations are increasingly turning towards market intelligence to find solutions to face major changes in trends and enhance the efficiency of their operations.

