PISMO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Coastal Community Builders and Presidio Residential Capital announced that all 111 homes and homesites at four California Central Coast communities -- The Village at Pacific West in Pismo, SLO Terrace in San Luis Obispo and Monte Sereno in Arroyo Grande and Seaside Villas in Pismo -- have been sold.

"We saw a need for quality housing stock on the Central Coast and provided a range of options to meet all families' needs," said Coastal Community Builders' President Gary Grossman. "Homebuyers in San Luis Obispo County recognized that quality and snapped up our homes."

The Village at Pacific West is the largest of the four neighborhoods with 37 single-family homes and 36 condominiums in Pismo Beach. The three- and four-bedroom homes, featuring classic Spanish Colonial architecture, are 1,520 to 1,850 square feet. The three-building condominium complex has 36 two-bedroom, two-bath 814-square-foot homes.

SLO Terrace consists of 17 two- and three-bedroom homes, ranging from 1,219 to 1,793 square feet, in a comfortable neighborhood in the heart of San Luis Obispo. With easy access to public parks, shopping and entertainment, the property offers a spectacular view of San Luis Mountain and the foothills.

Coastal Community Builders sold three custom homes and 10 custom homesites within Monte Sereno, a gated community with 13 approximately 3,100-square-foot single-story Tuscan-style homes in Arroyo Grande. Monte Sereno is located in Edna Valley's rolling hills adjacent to Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo and is close to shopping, transportation and the beautiful Pacific coastline.

Just steps from the beach, with neighborhood shopping and restaurants a few blocks away, Seaside Villas is a .38-acre community with eight detached three-story townhomes at the Southwest corner of Dolliver and Stimson Avenue in Pismo Beach. This community is close to major employers, including PG&E and California Polytechnic State University. Seaside Villas will offer easy access to the Amtrak station, San Luis Obispo Airport and SLO Transit. Pismo Beach and the surrounding area offer trails, coastal parks and recreational activities such as fishing and boating.

About Coastal Community Builders

Coastal Community Builders is a California development company building on a tradition of value, quality craftsmanship and homeowner satisfaction. Since 1988, under the leadership of president Gary Grossman, the company has grown from humble beginnings to become a leader in new home construction. http://coastalcommunitybuilders.com.

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

