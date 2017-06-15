MADONA, LATVIA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Adaiah Distribution Inc. ((OTC PINK: ADAD) "The Company") announces today that it has commissioned its game developers to add more stages to its flagship SaveYourPlanet Home Adventure giving the children a larger platform in which to enjoy the game.

The Company has also made plans to initiate the first of eight additional platforms in the SaveYourPlanet series. The first new platform will be SaveYourPlanet Sea Adventure and the company hopes to have the release by the end of the next quarter.

The Company will expand its developer team in order to be able to release two new platforms per quarter. It is an aggressive strategy but the company feels comfortable with the timelines set with its game developers.

The forecast predicts the Serious Games market, which Ambient calls game-based learning, will grow from $1.5 billion in 2012 to $2.3 billion in 2017. The larger simulation-based learning market, which includes corporate training games, is expected to grow even more from $2.3 billion in 2012 to $6.6 billion in 2017. Altogether, the learning games market will grow from $3.9 billion to $8.9 billion in 2017. Much of the growth will come from apps that target the mobile market. (https://venturebeat.com/2013/08/16/with-a-mobile-boom-learning-games-are-a-1-5b-market-headed-toward-2-3b-by-2017-exclusive/)

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

