Research and Markets - Global Train Loaders Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are FLSmidth, Schenck Process, ThyssenKrupp, PEBCO & FAM Förderanlagen Magdeburg

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Train Loaders Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global Train Loaders market to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Train Loaders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing automation in loading system. Transportation cost is significant for mining, petroleum, and coal companies. The average transportation cost of coal and other materials has increased by 50% during the last decade. The transportation cost includes loading cost. Loading system will witness increased automation to reduce the overall transportation cost. Train loader vendors are offering significant methods to not only enhance the efficiency of the supply chain but also protect the environment, production plants, and personnel.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising demand from the power and energy generation industries. The exponential growth in industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as China and India are driving the demand for power and energy generation.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high entry barriers. The entry barriers for the train loaders market are high. The key reason for a strong entry barrier in the market is its captive-intense nature. This will restrict the entry of new players into the market. Thus, the market for train loaders is more concentrated with a few number of players. This concentrated market is expected to grow in two ways, wherein all players in the market monopolize, which, in turn, reduces the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers.

Key vendors



FLSmidth

Schenck Process

ThyssenKrupp

PEBCO

FAM Förderanlagen Magdeburg

Other prominent vendors



Frigate Teknologies

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

BEUMER Group

Telestack

AUMUND Group

Tenova TAKRAF



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Types of train loaders



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mphgxs/global_train

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716