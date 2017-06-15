Modular Data Center Market to Reach $46.5 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Component, Data Center Size, Tier Type & Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Modular Data Center Market by Functional Module Solution (All-In-One Module and Individual Module), Service, Data Center Size, Tier Type, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 13.07 Billion in 2017 to USD 46.5 Billion by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.90% during the forecast period.

Data center operators face an increasing need for a scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The modular data center provides prefabricated modules that easily address the customer's capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of in-house infrastructure. Modular data center solutions, including all-in-one as well as individual functional modules can be added to the existing data center infrastructure, which enables a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the modular data center market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.



The report provides detailed insights into the global modular data center market, which is segmented according to the components, data center sizes, tier types, industries, and regions. The component segment is further classified into functional module solutions and services, and in the functional module solutions segment, the individual functional module solutions are expected to dominate the market and contribute to the largest market share. In the services segment, infrastructure management services are set to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The data center sizes segment includes mid-sized data centers, enterprise data centers, and large data centers, where the mid-sized data centers segment is estimated to have a higher market size, as it has a high demand for scalable infrastructure to support the high-end applications. The growing investments in data center technologies across the world and the increasing number of data centers are expected to demand for modular data center solutions and fuel the growth of the market.

