Global workforce management solutions provider expands program to include top worldwide businesses

ZeroChaos, a global provider of workforce management solutions, today announced the recipients of its 2017 Proven Performers Program distinction for U.S. and global businesses that have delivered consistent results as top-performing suppliers. Due to the initiative's success in 2016, ZeroChaos expanded the program to include recognition of its top worldwide suppliers this year.

The Proven Performers Program was created to provide a community of trusted, high-performance partners who support ZeroChaos values and are committed to the success of the company's customer programs. By recognizing and rewarding performance, the program promotes healthy competition among suppliers, resulting in greater participation, reduced cycle times, competitive rates and quality talent.

"Our Proven Performers Program has grown into a community of strong-performing suppliers who are as invested in our customers' success as we are," says Karen Maarouf, vice president of supplier engagement for ZeroChaos. "This program is a win all the way around. Suppliers benefit from dedicated support and additional visibility; our program management teams benefit because they have suppliers who are committed to success; and our customers benefit because they get the best talent at fair market rates."

Proven Performers are determined based on a set of metrics including participation analytics, cycle time, talent quality, and program compliance. Companies that earn the designation receive a branded Proven Performers badge to leverage via all marketing channels throughout the year. They also will be top-of-mind for ZeroChaos supplier opportunities as they arise. Approximately half of the companies on the list in 2017 were included last year.

"Earning this recognition is a real confidence booster for our team to keep delivering excellence and exceeding program expectations," said Adarsh Katyal, President and CEO of Varite. "I applaud ZeroChaos' effort to recognize top-notch vendors, mentor them and provide more opportunities to grow the business footprint."

ZeroChaos Proven Performers for 2017 are:

24 Seven

Apex Systems

ASK Staffing Inc.

ATR International, Inc.

Avispa Technology

Axelon Services

Capital Staffing Solutions, Inc.

Charter Global, Inc.

Collabera

Creative Circle, LLC.

Cypress HCM

DIVERSE LYNX, LLC

Jobactive GmbH, Germany

Johnson Service Group, Inc.

Latitude 36, Inc.

Matlen Silver

MINDLANCE, INC.

Onward Search

PDS TECH INC.

Pinnacle Group

Primus Software Corporation

Pyramid Consulting, Inc.

Rose International

Ultimate Staffing Services

Specialist Staffing Group (US Division of SThree plc)

Spectraforce Technologies

Staffmark

Strom Aviation

SYSTEMART, LLC.

TalentBurst, Inc.

Tech USA, LLC

The Judge Group

Ubertal

US Tech Solutions, Inc.

VARITE, INC.

Veredus a Hays Company

w3r Consulting

About ZeroChaos

ZeroChaos is a global provider of workforce management solutions that help organizations achieve greater management and financial control of their workforce and talent supply chains. ZeroChaos' award-winning solutions, including its vendor-neutral Managed Services Program, enable procurement and human resources to improve visibility into contingent labor spend and talent pools, effectively manage and optimize contingent workforce program performance, and mitigate risks. Headquartered in Orlando, ZeroChaos has global operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit www.zerochaos.com, follow on Twitter @ZeroChaos, or connect with ZeroChaos on LinkedIn.

