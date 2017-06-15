Global Ceramic Balls Market 2017-2021: Growing Demand for Ceramic Balls from Cement Industry Drives Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ceramic Balls Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global ceramic balls market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Ceramic Balls Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand for ceramic balls from cement industry. Ceramic balls are gaining popularity in the cement industry as grinding media. These balls are largely used in the manufacturing of cement. The cement industry is facing several challenges while considering the profitability and growth. To maximize the production efficiency, ceramic balls are used during the grinding process.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising popularity of ceramic balls as grinding media. The popularity of ceramic balls is increasing as a grinding media agent. Ceramic balls, as a grinding support agent, are mainly used in the mining, cement, and metallurgy end-user industries. They largely increase the performance and productivity during the grinding applications. Ceramic balls are widely used in the production of the cement.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is adverse environmental hazards of ceramic balls. The manufacturing of ceramic balls and their applications produce several adverse environmental hazards, which may hinder the growth of the global ceramic balls market. It has been observed that some of the components of ceramic balls are soluble in water and may contaminate natural and groundwater reserves.



Key vendors



Axens

Honeywell international

Pingxiang Funeng Chemical industry

Saint-Gobain

Other prominent vendors



Industrial Tectonics

Patalia Chem Industries

Ultimo Engineers

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by grades



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



