Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global automotive industry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the automotive industry is growing rapidly, and has enjoyed high sales worldwide. Emissions-related regulations, primarily in the United States and Europe, have pushed the auto industry to develop hybrid and electric vehicles.

Global Car Leasing Market 2017-2021

Car leasing provides consumers with an option to replace cars after a certain period in a cost-effective manner, which is one of the key factors boosting the market growth

The provision of full banking services helps to win customer confidence and loyalty because they offer various banking products at their convenience.

Commercial end-users occupy a vast majority of the market, with many firms providing cars for employee use.

Global Automotive Timing Belt Market 2017-2021

A timing belt is a part of an internal combustion engine, used to synchronize the timing of the crankshaft and the camshaft to ensure proper opening and closing of the intake and exhaust stroke.

Continental, Optibelt, Dayco Products, DESCH, Gates Corporation, The Timken Company, Tsubakimoto, Mitsuba, and Fenner are some of the vendors operating in the market.

The trend of using fiber reinforced materials in timing belts to increase its longevity will aid in spurring the demand for automotive timing belts during the estimated period.

Global Automotive Racing Tire Market 2017-2021

Racing tires are tires which are designed specifically for racing.

are tires which are designed specifically for racing. Racing tires are lightweight and have a much shorter expected lifespan around 120 km.

Swift advancements in technologies can be observed in this industry, with vendors trying to introduce tires which can function in both dry and wet conditions.

