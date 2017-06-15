Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has signed a six-year lease with a web industry firm, covering nearly 40% of the "55 Amsterdam" building in Paris' 8th arrondissement.

This next-generation building was delivered in the first quarter of 2017 following an ambitious redevelopment operation.

This asset is the first redeveloped building in France to be awarded Well® certification. It also achieved HQE® Exceptional, BREEAM® Outstanding, LEED® Core Shell Platinum, Wired Score®, BiodiverCity® and BBC renovation® certification.

On this transaction, Gecina and the tenant were advised by BNP Paribas Real Estate.

