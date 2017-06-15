

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday, although the pace of the collapse slowed, as traders continued to assess yesterday's Federal Reserve announcement.



In a surprisingly hawkish move that strengthened the U.S. dollar and dented commodity prices, the Fed maintained its interest rate outlook for the next two years despite downbeat economic data.



Meanwhile, OPEC is worried that global supplies will continued to outstrip demand. Yesterday, the cartel said it estimates that US crude oil production will rise by 800,000 bpd in 2017. Only six months ago, OPEC said U.S. production was going to fall in 2017.



July WTI oil was down 27 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $44.46/bbl, the lowest since November.



July US crude oil futures have fallen 21.2% year-to-date due to the rise in US production.



The Bank of England decided to leave the record low interest rate unchanged, in a split vote, as more policymakers sought a rate hike.



The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-3 to hold the interest rate at a record low of 0.25 percent but unanimously voted to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.



