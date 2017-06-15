Global Markets and Technologies for Medical Lasers, 2017-2022 - Market is Expected to Increase from $5.6 Billion in 2016 to Nearly $11.5 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 15.3% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets and Technologies for Medical Lasers" report to their offering.

The Global Market is Expected to Increase from $5.6 Billion in 2016 to Nearly $11.5 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 15.3%

The report addresses the global market for lasers used in diagnostic, therapeutic and cosmetic applications during the period from 2016 through 2022. It addresses the market in its entirety as well as in selected regional and country markets.

The report does not cover the market for lasers used in the fabrication of medical devices (e.g., in the creation of microscopic features and spot welds). The focus is on the market for lasers themselves, rather than the larger pieces of equipment that incorporate them.

Report Includes:



An in-depth analysis of the global market and technologies for medical lasers.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compounds annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Coverage of different types of medical lasers and their main applications.

Patent analysis.

Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the field.

The format of the study includes the following elements:



Types of medical lasers and their main applications.

End-user segments.

Market environment (legal and regulatory, standards, trends in the healthcare industry, demographic and economic trends, other market drivers and barriers to deployment).

Detailed market estimates and projections, by type of laser/end-user segment/geographical area for the period 2016 to 2022.

Supplier profiles.

Patent analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



4: Ophthalmic Lasers



5: Surgical Lasers



6: Cosmetic Lasers



7: Dental Lasers



8: Veterinary Lasers



9: Global Markets for Medical Lasers



10: Market Breakdown by Region



11: Patent Review



12: Company Profiles



13: Appendix: Government Regulations



Companies Mentioned



Aesculight Llc

Alcon Inc.

Angiodynamics Inc.

Biolase Technology Inc.

Biolitec AG

Coherent Inc.

Convergent Laser Technologies

Cynosure Inc.

Deka Laser

Dornier Medtech Gmbh

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Erchonia Medical

Heidelberg Engineering

Iridex Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Lisa Laser Products

Lumenis Ltd.

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Ondine Biopharma Corp.

Optos Plc

Parallax Technology Inc.

Quantel Medical

Solta Medical Inc.

Spectranetics Corp.

Tria Beauty Inc.

Trimedyne Inc.

Vascular Solutions Inc.

World Of Medicine AG

Zeiss Meditec AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tbsm4g/global_markets





