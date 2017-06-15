Global Orthopedic Implant Market 2017-2022 with Focus on the Chinese Market with the Dominance of MNCs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Orthopaedic Implant Market-Focus on China Market Outlook 2022 provides an in-depth analysis of global as well as Chinese orthopaedic implant market focusing on major segments such as trauma, spine and joint implant. Market outlook for overall orthopaedic implant market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2017-22.
China is expected to emerge as the world's largest orthopedic medical devices market within a decade. Chinese orthopedic implants market is segmented into four distinct categories - Trauma implants, Spine implants, Joint implants and other implants. Trauma implants is the largest segment, followed by spine implants, joint implants and other implants.
The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global hearing healthcare (hearing aid, hearing implant and hearing diagnostic instruments) market.
Market Dynamics
Market Trends & Developments
- Customized Knee Replacement Surgery using 3D Printing
- Robotic-Assisted Knee Arthroplasty Systems
- Dominance of MNCs
- Mergers & Acquisitions
Growth Drivers
- Ageing Population
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
- Rising Motor Vehicle Accidents
- Favorable Healthcare Reforms
- Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Challenges
- Entry Barrier
- Regulatory Measures
- Complexity in Reimbursement System
- Lack of Skilled Personnel
The report has been segmented as following:
Market Segmentation:
- Orthopedic Implant
- Trauma Implant
- Spine Implant
- Joint Implant
- Other Implant
Key Vendors - Global:
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings
- Stryker Corporation
- Smith & Nephew
- DePuy Synthes
Key Vendors - Chinese:
- Shandong Weigao Orthopedic Device Company
- Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.
- PW MedTech
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Orthopedic Implant
4. Orthopedic Implant Market Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
