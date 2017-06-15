Global Orthopedic Implant Market 2017-2022 with Focus on the Chinese Market with the Dominance of MNCs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Orthopaedic Implant Market-Focus on China Market Outlook 2022 provides an in-depth analysis of global as well as Chinese orthopaedic implant market focusing on major segments such as trauma, spine and joint implant. Market outlook for overall orthopaedic implant market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2017-22.

China is expected to emerge as the world's largest orthopedic medical devices market within a decade. Chinese orthopedic implants market is segmented into four distinct categories - Trauma implants, Spine implants, Joint implants and other implants. Trauma implants is the largest segment, followed by spine implants, joint implants and other implants.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global hearing healthcare (hearing aid, hearing implant and hearing diagnostic instruments) market.

Market Dynamics



Market Trends & Developments



Customized Knee Replacement Surgery using 3D Printing

Robotic-Assisted Knee Arthroplasty Systems

Dominance of MNCs

Mergers & Acquisitions

Growth Drivers



Ageing Population

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Rising Motor Vehicle Accidents

Favorable Healthcare Reforms

Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Challenges



Entry Barrier

Regulatory Measures

Complexity in Reimbursement System

Lack of Skilled Personnel

The report has been segmented as following:



Market Segmentation:



Orthopedic Implant

Trauma Implant

Spine Implant

Joint Implant

Other Implant

Key Vendors - Global:



Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

DePuy Synthes

Key Vendors - Chinese:



Shandong Weigao Orthopedic Device Company

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

PW MedTech

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Orthopedic Implant



4. Orthopedic Implant Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



