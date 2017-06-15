Global Micro-LED Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2025 - Rising Demand & Production of Smart Wearable Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Micro-LED Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 53.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $19.89 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Trends:
- Rising demand and production of smart wearable devices
- Increasing penetration of LED technology in display panel market
- Recent technological developments in Grow Light
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Companies Mentioned
- Aledia
- Apple Inc. (Luxvue)
- Cooledge Lighting Inc.
- Emagin Corporation
- Epistar Corporation
- GLO AB
- Lumiode, Inc.
- Mikro Mesa Technology Co., Ltd
- Oculus VR (Infiniled Ltd.)
- Ostendo Technologies, Inc.
- Rohinni LLC
- Sony Corp.
- Verlase Technologies LLC
- Vuereal Inc.
- X-Celeprint Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Micro-LED Market, By Application
5 Micro-LED Market, By Vertical
6 Micro-LED Market, By Offering
7 Micro-LED Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
