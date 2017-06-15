SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 --3DX Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: DDDX) (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, provides the following update to shareholders.

The company was pleased to have a factory representative from The ExOne Company on site over the past week for a question and answer session and review of the calibration settings on the M-Flex™ 3D metal printer. The ExOne Company ("ExOne") is a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D") printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. Mr. Janssen reports: "It's important to have the factory technician review calibrations and settings on the machine to be certain that we are printing at optimal levels. As with any cutting edge manufacturing equipment, there are always improved process's being introduced and these site visits allow our staff the opportunity to get answers and training related to any questions they may have on performance and techniques to assist them in streamlining our production. I am extremely pleased with the backing and support we have received from ExOne on this high tech 3D printing process."

3DX management, together with our accountants, have been working diligently over the past months to finalize the company's filings. 3DX is pleased to inform shareholders that we are on the final phase of the accounting process and are expecting to be current with company filings very soon. Roger Janssen added, "I appreciate the patience our shareholders have with us as we work through the process of updating our filings."

3DX encourages investors to visit our social media feeds at 3DX TWITTER and 3DX FACEBOOK to see posts of on-going operations and video clips of some of the exciting projects we are working on. Both social media feeds are available from the companies official website at http://www.3dxindustries.com

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D composite printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

