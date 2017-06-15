SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Roche Holding AG and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Roche Holding AG ("Roche Holding" or the "Company") (OTCQX: RHHBY). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between March 2, 2017 and June 5, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the August 7, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Roche Holding shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Roche Holding issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information, specifically that the combination of the Company's breast cancer drug, Perjeta, and its older treatment, Herceptin, is only marginally more effective than Herceptin alone in preventing breast cancer, and has a higher rate of side effects. When this news was announced, shares of Roche Holding lowered in value materially, causing investors harm according to the Complaint.

