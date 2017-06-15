Research and Markets - Global Sugar Confectionery Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Mondelez International, Ferrara Candy Company, Nestlé, HARIBO & Perfetti Van Melle

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sugar Confectionery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global sugar confectionery market to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Sugar Confectionery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, shipments, sales, volume, and value.
One trend in the market is increasing availability of products through online channels. With the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, vendors now have the potential to enhance their profitability; e-commerce accounts for nearly 12% of the world's retail trade. Online channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.
According to the report, one driver in the market is wide reach through organized retailing. The number of organized retailers has increased worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods are mostly sold through large organized retailers, and as such, vendors are highly dependent on these large organized retailers. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel, which offer affordable food products. Given the rise in population, the number of supermarkets is growing.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing vendor fragmentation leading to unhealthy competition. The major challenge for vendors in any packaged food items industry is achieving mass market penetration and building a loyal customer base. Many local and unorganized regional vendors operate in the global sugar confectionery market. They provide products at a lesser price with an aim to fulfill consumer needs. Therefore, national and international players face strong and unhealthy competition from these regional vendors.
Key vendors
- Mondelez International
- Ferrara Candy Company
- Nestlé
- HARIBO
- Perfetti Van Melle
Other prominent vendors
- Adams & Brooks
- Anthony-Thomas Candy
- STORCK USA
- DB Bourbon Candy
- Cloetta
- Ezaki Glico
- Ferrero
- Hammond's Candies
- Meiji Holdings
- Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product type
Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 08: Market segmentation by geography
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tj5j7n/global_sugar
