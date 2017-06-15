Research and Markets - Global Sugar Confectionery Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Mondelez International, Ferrara Candy Company, Nestlé, HARIBO & Perfetti Van Melle

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sugar Confectionery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global sugar confectionery market to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Sugar Confectionery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, shipments, sales, volume, and value.

One trend in the market is increasing availability of products through online channels. With the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, vendors now have the potential to enhance their profitability; e-commerce accounts for nearly 12% of the world's retail trade. Online channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.



According to the report, one driver in the market is wide reach through organized retailing. The number of organized retailers has increased worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods are mostly sold through large organized retailers, and as such, vendors are highly dependent on these large organized retailers. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel, which offer affordable food products. Given the rise in population, the number of supermarkets is growing.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing vendor fragmentation leading to unhealthy competition. The major challenge for vendors in any packaged food items industry is achieving mass market penetration and building a loyal customer base. Many local and unorganized regional vendors operate in the global sugar confectionery market. They provide products at a lesser price with an aim to fulfill consumer needs. Therefore, national and international players face strong and unhealthy competition from these regional vendors.

Key vendors



Mondelez International

Ferrara Candy Company

Nestlé

HARIBO

Perfetti Van Melle

Other prominent vendors



Adams & Brooks

Anthony-Thomas Candy

STORCK USA

DB Bourbon Candy

Cloetta

Ezaki Glico

Ferrero

Hammond's Candies

Meiji Holdings

Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Market segmentation by geography



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



