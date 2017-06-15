Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today that its European joint venture, Lamb Weston Meijer v.o.f., has completed its acquisition of the potato division of Oerlemans Foods. The acquisition includes a frozen potato processing facility in Broekhuizenvorst, Netherlands, and will add 185 million pounds of production capacity to Lamb Weston Meijer's existing network.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at www.lambweston.com.

About Lamb Weston Meijer

Lamb Weston® is a world leading brand in high quality potato products, and is sold in over 100 countries around the world. Lamb Weston Meijer serves markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Brazil. The company supplies frozen potato products like Twisters®, Potato Dippers and Connoisseur Fries to customers in the Foodservice, Quick Service and Retail segments. Lamb Weston Meijer is also an ingredient solutions provider for the food industry. For more than 20 years, Lamb Weston Meijer has led the industry in innovation, by introducing inventive products that add convenience to the operations of our customers and make eating more delicious for their customers. From the fields where our potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston Meijer always raises the bar. Lamb Weston Meijer has its headquarters in Kruiningen, The Netherlands. The company operates five factories: three in the Netherlands, one in the United Kingdom and one in Austria. Lamb Weston Meijer employs 1,300 people in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. www.lambweston.eu

